IUML signals major shift in candidate list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the IUML deciding not to field all sitting MLAs in the assembly elections, senior leaders K P A Majeed and U A Latheef are likely to opt out of the race. Party sources said the leadership would take a final decision soon, with age and other factors proving decisive.

Former general secretary of League, Majeed was elected to the assembly from Mankada from 1980 to 1996. The 75-year-old currently represents Tirurangadi. Manjeri MLA Latheef is also likely to step down to make way for new faces owing to his age. However, the leadership has left it to former minister M K Muneer to decide whether he will contest. He is currently recuperating after a brief hospitalisation.

The leadership is likely to consider the question of giving another term to Malappuram MLA P Ubaidulla, who was elected to the assembly thrice. The fate of N A Nellikkunnu, another three-time MLA representing Kasaragod, also rests with the party.

Meanwhile, the prospects of controversial League leader K A Shaji securing a ticket for the assembly elections have become uncertain. Though he is eying the Koduvally constituency, differences of opinion persist within the party over allotting him a ticket.

Shaji’s public statement that “in the upcoming assembly elections, capturing power should be aimed at protecting the interest of the Muslim community,” had sparked controversy. His remarks against the LGBTQIA community had also put the party in a difficult position. Both CPM and BJP have criticised IUML and UDF seeking to corner them by highlighting Shaji’s controversial statements.