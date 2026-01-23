Kerala youth battling rare infection in Canada gets second life in Kochi

KOCHI: For Alappuzha native Ananth Krishna, it is a second life. After suffering from lung infection and complicated pneumonia for several months, he got a lease of life through a major thoracic surgery. “My son has been pursuing higher studies in Canada and developed chest pain on the left side, fever, and breathlessness in September 2025.

However, as he was in Canada, diagnosis and treatment were delayed according to the system there. The tests revealed that he was suffering from multiloculated pleural effusion.

Despite medical therapy and insertion of a chest tube for further drainage, his condition showed little improvement. His lung condition continued to deteriorate, resulting in a substantial loss of functional capacity in two months,” said Poornima, Ananth’s mother.

Twenty-year-old Ananth landed in Kochi on November 18, 2025, and was admitted to Sunrise Hospital the next day. The procedure lasted for nine hours, and the patient’s condition improved within a week. “He came home with severe chest pain. But now he can breathe easily, climb steps, and is set to return to Canada,” added Poornima.