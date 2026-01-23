LDF, UDF spar over Sabarimala in house

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Moving ahead with its bid to strike gold by pinning the government down on Sabarimala theft case, the UDF on Thursday staged a high-decibel protest in the assembly eliciting a response in kind from LDF, forcing early adjournment.

The day revealed what could be the strategy the two fronts adopt in the days to come over the case, which is expected to have a bearing on the assembly polls slated to be held in April. UDF members deviated from the norm, which is to issue a notice seeking sanction to move an adjournment motion, and instead threw the gauntlet to the government by launching a protest from the session’s onset The LDF, gauging that being on the defensive could hurt it, chose to connect Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi to the Sabarimala imbroglio.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan set the tone of the protest by demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and urged the CMO to stop piling pressure on the SIT.

He said the opposition members are on an agitation and will not cooperate with the assembly proceedings. When Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh termed the protest as cowardice, UDF members trooped to the well with placards and banners, and raised slogans.

The parody song Swarnam Kattavar Aarappa, which UDF had put to good use during the local body polls, reverberated in the assembly hall in the form of slogans.