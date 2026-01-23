Led by Yasir Kurikkal, kolkali to make first national impact at Delhi R-Day fete

KOZHIKODE: In a historic first, the traditional Mappila kolkali of north Malabar will be performed at the 76th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital. A 12-member team from Kozhikode MM Higher Secondary School, led by renowned exponent Yasir Kurikkal, has arrived in Delhi on the invitation of the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), under the Union culture ministry.
While several folk and classical art forms from across the country have found space in the Republic Day parade over the decades, this is the first time kolkali, particularly the thekkan style, will be showcased on such a prominent national platform.
“This is not just a performance; it is the recognition of a community’s history, rhythm and collective memory,” said Yasir Kurikkal, speaking from Delhi. “Kolkali has lived in our villages, mosques and festivals for generations. To see it reach the Republic Day stage is a dream I never imagined would come true.”
The team comprises district ‘A’ grade and sub-district prize winners, carefully selected and trained to present the dynamic thekkan style of kolkali alongside diverse artistic traditions from across India. Their performance will reflect the discipline, harmony and cultural depth of the Mappila folk tradition.
Yasir, the driving force behind this historic moment, is a towering presence in the world of Mappila arts. With over three decades of dedication, his work goes beyond performance to include academic documentation and cultural preservation. He has authored several authoritative books published by the Kerala Bhasha Institute, including Vadakkan Mappila Kolkali and Mappila Sangha Kalakal.
“For me, kolkali is not just an art form, it is a living archive,” Yasir said. “If we don’t document and teach it properly, we risk losing centuries of cultural knowledge.
This Republic Day performance is also a message to the younger generation to take pride in their roots.” Yasir’s expertise has earned him recognition on national and international platforms. His work has been featured by Al Jazeera, Akashvani, and Doordarshan, and has left a strong imprint on Malayalam cinema through films such as Thattathin Marayathu, Perumazhakkalam, Pramukhan, and others.
His list of accolades underscores his stature: Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Guru Pooja award (2023), Mahakavi Moyinkutty Vaidyar Mappila Kala Academy award (2023), Oneindia Changemakers award (Delhi, 2023), central government’s Yuva Kalakar award (2017), Kerala government’s Diamond Jubilee Fellowship (2018), and the Kerala Folklore Academy Youth Icon award (2014), among many others. He also runs a kolkali academy in Kozhikode, dedicated to training and preserving the art form.
From judging international arts festivals in the UAE to delivering lecture-demonstrations at universities, Yasir has been at the forefront of safeguarding Kerala’s rhythmic heritage.
“As artists, we carry the responsibility of our ancestors,” he reflected. “When kolkali is performed before the nation’s highest constitutional authorities, it tells every folk artist in Kerala that their art matters.”