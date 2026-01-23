Modi lands in poll-bound Kerala to launch projects before heading to Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Friday, is set to launch key development projects in the poll-bound southern states and inaugurating the NDA’s Assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Modi arrived in Kerala on Friday morning to launch various developmental projects and flag off new train services, with the BJP planning a grand welcome, including a massive road show, for him.

The PM landed at the airport here at around 10.25 am, airport sources said.

He was received by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries.

The PM put up a post on social media platform 'X' regarding his visit and his programmes during the day in Kerala.

"Looking forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Thiruvananthapuram today. Various development works will be launched from this great city. This includes: Launch of the PM SVANidhi Credit Card and disbursal of PM SVANidhi loans to 1 lakh beneficiaries.

"Flagging off of three Amrit Bharat Express trains, which will boost Kerala’s connectivity. Laying the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram," he said in the 'X' post.