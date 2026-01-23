Modi lands in poll-bound Kerala to launch projects before heading to Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Friday, is set to launch key development projects in the poll-bound southern states and inaugurating the NDA’s Assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu.
Modi arrived in Kerala on Friday morning to launch various developmental projects and flag off new train services, with the BJP planning a grand welcome, including a massive road show, for him.
The PM landed at the airport here at around 10.25 am, airport sources said.
He was received by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries.
The PM put up a post on social media platform 'X' regarding his visit and his programmes during the day in Kerala.
"Looking forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Thiruvananthapuram today. Various development works will be launched from this great city. This includes: Launch of the PM SVANidhi Credit Card and disbursal of PM SVANidhi loans to 1 lakh beneficiaries.
"Flagging off of three Amrit Bharat Express trains, which will boost Kerala’s connectivity. Laying the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub in Thiruvananthapuram," he said in the 'X' post.
In another 'X' post, the PM said he was looking forward to addressing a BJP-NDA public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.
"This city scripted history by blessing us in the recently concluded corporation elections. It’s clear Kerala is looking to break free from the fixed match of LDF and UDF," he said.
In the capital city , Modi will flag off four new train services, including three Amrit Bharat Express trains, aimed at improving rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. He will also lay the foundation stone for the CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub, inaugurate a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, and launch the PM SVANidhi Credit Card, a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility. The new Poojappura Head Post Office will also be inaugurated.
The visit comes shortly after the BJP’s victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation elections, ending more than four decades of Left rule in the city
Later, Modi will travel to Madurantakam in Tamil Nadu to launch the NDA’s Assembly election campaign. The event will see participation from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and other NDA leaders. BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal said, “This marks the beginning of the NDA’s campaign under the guidance of PM Modi and Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami, aimed at ending the DMK’s corruption-ridden government and ushering in good governance and prosperity.”
Elaborate security measures are in place for Modi’s visit, including a helicopter landing area in Chengalpattu district. The BJP has also planned a massive roadshow in Thiruvananthapuram, where Modi is expected to address around 25,000 party workers.
With assembly elections scheduled later this year in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Modi’s visits underscore the NDA’s efforts to consolidate its presence in the southern states.