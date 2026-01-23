Nativity card plan draws legal doubts and Opposition fire

So what is the need for a “permanent” nativity card? The nativity certificate, issued at present, is a document that proves the birth and long-term residence of a person in a state. It is primarily used to avail reservations and quotas in educational institutions, apply for government jobs, and access scholarship schemes.

However, the nativity certificate is not a legally binding document and has to be obtained anew for each and every requirement. The government seeks to ease this hardship by providing a legally valid, lifelong proof of nativity and residence in the form of a card, to be issued at the tahsildar level.

The state government maintains that the nativity card will function as proof of birth or long-term residence in Kerala for state-level purposes. “It will serve as a legally backed document to establish before authorities that the holder was born in Kerala or is a permanent resident of the state,” a high-ranking government official said.