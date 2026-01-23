Plus-I student found dead, kin allege ragging

PALAKKAD: A 16-year-old Plus-I student was found dead in her school’s hostel room at Kallekkad near Palakkad on Wednesday night, triggering allegations of ragging by the family and a police investigation. The school management has denied the allegations. The deceased is Rudra Rajesh of Varode near Ottappalam. A student of Vyasa Vidya Peethom School, Kallekkad, she was residing at the girls’ hostel on the school campus.

The incident came to light around 9pm, when her roommates returned to the hostel after dinner and found Rudra hanging from a metal pipe inside her room with a bedsheet around her neck. She was rushed to a private hospital nearby, but was declared brought dead.

Rudra’s father Rajesh, who is currently abroad, levelled grave allegations against the school, stating that his daughter had told him about repeated harassment inside the hostel and had also complained to the warden, but no action was taken.