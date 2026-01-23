Tharoor to skip Congress high command meet amid rift with State leadership

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will not attend the meeting convened by the high command on Friday to discuss poll preparations and UDF prospects in assembly elections. The meeting called by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi will be attended by all veterans including the KPCC president and Leader of Opposition.

Tharoor’s decision came in the wake of allegations that he was ill- treated by the state leadership and Rahul at the recently organised ‘Mahapanchayat’ in Ernakulam.

Though Congress leaders from the state unit and the high command attempted to reach out, Tharoor reportedly did not respond. He will instead attend the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday.