AI Mission: 12 depts to roll out customised solutions by March

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has unveiled the Kerala Artificial Intelligence Mission (K-AIM), marking a decisive move to integrate artificial intelligence into governance. Announced in the government’s policy address to the legislative assembly on January 20, the mission aims to make departments smarter and more citizen-centric. No longer just on paper, groundwork for the initiative is already under way with clear targets set.
By March, 12 government departments — including local self-government (LSG), agriculture, and police — will deploy 21 customised AI applications for tasks including application processing, socio-economic trend analysis, water planning, and livestock-disease detection. “The K-AI initiative has shown robust progress from conceptualisation to implementation readiness. Departments and AI companies, including startups, are working together to deliver solutions where AI can make a difference.
The target is to reach the implementation stage by March,” a source close to the development said. The LSG department is preparing an AI tool to integrate rainfall, soil moisture, groundwater, and consumption data for water planning.
The state police have sought an AI-powered facial recognition and vehicle identification system for intelligence operations. Several other departments are holding similar discussions on their requirements.
Apart from customised solutions, there are common AI applications such as decision-support systems. Such applications will be directly procured by the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM). KSITM has developed a platform to link the departments and the AI companies with the support of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).
The startups registered with KSUM and outside the state are also involved in creating the various software.The achievements were showcased at Kerala AI Future Con, a summit held in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (January 23).
The role of the IT department is not just limited to facilitating AI-powered solutions. It began five months back with hands-on training of government officials at various levels to prepare for this AI transformation. “VidyAI - Smart Officers, Smarter Governance is a capacity building programme initiated by KSITM. Around 700 officers were given multi-day training in generative AI, prompt engineering, and how to improve their work. The sessions will continue at the grassroots level,” the source said.
Impact Areas
Legal & regulatory: Legal opinion assistance, case management, document processing
Environmental management: EIA processing, climate-change projects, environmental data analysis
Public safety: Crime-case support, facial recognition, anti-corruption mechanisms
Agriculture & livestock: Disease identification, agricultural forecasting
Revenue & finance: Tax research, registration optimisation, revenue management
Data analytics: Socio-economic analysis, decision support systems, report generation
Resource management: Water planning, groundwater analysis