AI Mission: 12 depts to roll out customised solutions by March

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has unveiled the Kerala Artificial Intelligence Mission (K-AIM), marking a decisive move to integrate artificial intelligence into governance. Announced in the government’s policy address to the legislative assembly on January 20, the mission aims to make departments smarter and more citizen-centric. No longer just on paper, groundwork for the initiative is already under way with clear targets set.

By March, 12 government departments — including local self-government (LSG), agriculture, and police — will deploy 21 customised AI applications for tasks including application processing, socio-economic trend analysis, water planning, and livestock-disease detection. “The K-AI initiative has shown robust progress from conceptualisation to implementation readiness. Departments and AI companies, including startups, are working together to deliver solutions where AI can make a difference.

The target is to reach the implementation stage by March,” a source close to the development said. The LSG department is preparing an AI tool to integrate rainfall, soil moisture, groundwater, and consumption data for water planning.

The state police have sought an AI-powered facial recognition and vehicle identification system for intelligence operations. Several other departments are holding similar discussions on their requirements.

Apart from customised solutions, there are common AI applications such as decision-support systems. Such applications will be directly procured by the Kerala State IT Mission (KSITM). KSITM has developed a platform to link the departments and the AI companies with the support of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).