BJP councillor R Sreelekha explains why she did not greet PM on stage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Addressing social media speculation over her decision not to greet the Prime Minister on stage during his recent visit, ex-IPS officer and Sasthamangalam ward councillor R Sreelekha on Friday shared a video on her Facebook story.

Citing her experience and training in the police force, the former DGP explained that she remained near her seat as she believed it was inappropriate to approach the Prime Minister while he was leaving through the VVIP entrance. She noted that her position on the stage was due to her role as one of the party’s vice-presidents in the state, and reaffirmed her support for the BJP.