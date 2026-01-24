BJP councillor R Sreelekha explains why she did not greet PM on stage

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Addressing social media speculation over her decision not to greet the Prime Minister on stage during his recent visit, ex-IPS officer and Sasthamangalam ward councillor R Sreelekha on Friday shared a video on her Facebook story.
Citing her experience and training in the police force, the former DGP explained that she remained near her seat as she believed it was inappropriate to approach the Prime Minister while he was leaving through the VVIP entrance. She noted that her position on the stage was due to her role as one of the party’s vice-presidents in the state, and reaffirmed her support for the BJP.
“I am new to politics, and have served as a police officer for the last 33 years. Discipline is very important to me, as I have undertaken several VVIP duties in my life. I thought I was expected to remain near my seat when the PM entered through the VVIP entrance,” she said in the video.
The incident, which sparked discussion online, occurred on Friday afternoon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state capital for a party programme. While the Prime Minister was leaving the stage accompanied by senior state leaders, Sreelekha notably stayed by her seat, prompting speculation about a possible rift with the party. She had earlier stated that party leaders at the state level had assured her of the mayoral post during the local body elections.