Centre will give Kerala Rs 1,500 crore for national waterways development: Union min

KOCHI: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will provide Rs 1,500 crore for the development of the national waterways in Kerala, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said in Kochi on Friday.

Interacting with media persons after attending the third Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) meeting, the minister for ports, shipping and waterways said the Jal Vahak scheme that incentivises cargo movement through waterways and development of river cruise jetties will be implemented in Kerala.

Kerala emerged as a key focus area at IWDC with a series of major announcements aimed at strengthening inland water transport and logistics in the state being made. “The Jal Vahak cargo promotion scheme will be implemented in Kerala. Under it, operators transporting cargo through waterways for a distance of more than 200 km will get an incentive equal to 35% of the operating cost. This will encourage shifting a share of rail and road cargo traffic to national waterways,” Sonowal said.