CPM leader accuses Kannur unit of corruption; party rejects charges

KANNUR: In a major jolt to the CPM ahead of the assembly elections, the party’s Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan on Friday alleged large-scale financial irregularities within the party, including misappropriation of funds collected for the family of slain party worker Dhanaraj. The committee has rejected the allegations.

Kunhikrishnan claimed that Rs 46 lakh was embezzled from the Rs 1 crore raised for the family and that repeated complaints supported with evidence were ignored by the party leadership. He also accused the Payyannur area committee of diverting funds meant for office construction and election campaigns, and protecting those allegedly responsible for the irregularities.

The allegations were levelled in the run-up to the release of Kunhikrishnan’s book ‘Nethruthathe Anikal Thiruthanam’, which reportedly exposes factionalism, patronage and corruption within the CPM. He alleged that Payyannur MLA T I Madhusoodanan and then Payyannur area committee secretary K P Madhu were involved in the diversion of funds.

“Dhanaraj was killed on July 11, 2016. The same year, it was decided to raise funds to support his family and to invest the amount on building a house and pursuing the legal case. While a house was constructed, financial statements up to 2021 were never presented. I was assigned to audit the accounts ahead of the assembly session.