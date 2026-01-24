Expensive drug testing kits in short supply, ‘high’ drivers slip past cops

KOCHI: Kochi’s roads are increasingly becoming a dangerous testing ground where drug use, not alcohol, is emerging as the bigger threat — and the harder crime to catch. With narcotics consumption on the rise and drug-testing equipment priced far beyond routine deployment, officers with the city police admitted that many motorists driving under the influence of drugs are quietly slipping past the law.

Unlike drunk driving, which can be detected instantly through breath analysers, smell, and visible physical symptoms, drug-impaired driving often leaves little trace during routine checks. This has created a widening enforcement gap, one that some drivers are exploiting with confidence.

“There is a belief among motorists that a small quantity of drugs such as ganja or prescription sedatives is safer than consuming a small amount of alcohol,” an officer said. “If someone drinks even a little, we can catch them immediately. With drugs, suspicion arises only when the driver is extremely high. Many cases simply go unnoticed.”

The challenge is compounded by limited resources. Kochi city police currently have around 100 mobile drug-testing kits, far from adequate given the growing scale of narcotics use. Each drug-testing machine costs around `19 lakh, while a single saliva test costs nearly `1,200, making large-scale testing during routine vehicle inspections financially unviable.

Official figures point to a city grappling with an expanding drug network. In 2024, police arrested 2,475 drug suppliers in Kochi. By 2025, that number rose sharply to 3,005. However, those caught consuming drugs are treated as victims under the law and booked under bailable sections, a legal reality that limits deterrence on the roads.