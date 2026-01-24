Expensive drug testing kits in short supply, ‘high’ drivers slip past cops

KOCHI: Kochi’s roads are increasingly becoming a dangerous testing ground where drug use, not alcohol, is emerging as the bigger threat — and the harder crime to catch. With narcotics consumption on the rise and drug-testing equipment priced far beyond routine deployment, officers with the city police admitted that many motorists driving under the influence of drugs are quietly slipping past the law.
Unlike drunk driving, which can be detected instantly through breath analysers, smell, and visible physical symptoms, drug-impaired driving often leaves little trace during routine checks. This has created a widening enforcement gap, one that some drivers are exploiting with confidence.
“There is a belief among motorists that a small quantity of drugs such as ganja or prescription sedatives is safer than consuming a small amount of alcohol,” an officer said. “If someone drinks even a little, we can catch them immediately. With drugs, suspicion arises only when the driver is extremely high. Many cases simply go unnoticed.”
The challenge is compounded by limited resources. Kochi city police currently have around 100 mobile drug-testing kits, far from adequate given the growing scale of narcotics use. Each drug-testing machine costs around `19 lakh, while a single saliva test costs nearly `1,200, making large-scale testing during routine vehicle inspections financially unviable.
Official figures point to a city grappling with an expanding drug network. In 2024, police arrested 2,475 drug suppliers in Kochi. By 2025, that number rose sharply to 3,005. However, those caught consuming drugs are treated as victims under the law and booked under bailable sections, a legal reality that limits deterrence on the roads.
This loophole has not gone unnoticed by motorists. “With narcotics, especially in small quantities, the chances of getting caught are very low. Many drivers believe it is a safer option,” said Ramesh (name changed), a taxi driver in Kochi.Police officers warn that this perception is dangerous, as drug-impaired driving affects reaction time and judgement as severely as alcohol. Yet enforcement remains an uphill task.
Acknowledging the problem, narcotics cell officials said a fresh batch of around 300 mobile drug-testing kits has arrived in the city and will soon be distributed. “We are stepping up action to control this menace. More kits and intensified inspections will help us regain control,” said K A Abdul Salam, assistant commissioner with the narcotics wing of Kochi city police.
Sources said police are also planning random checks at major transport hubs and exploring partnerships with corporate houses to introduce drug testing among employees, a move aimed at curbing drub abuse among youngsters and working professionals.While multiple strategies are now in motion, senior officers concede that the real solution lies in affordable technology. “Until drug testing becomes cheaper and easier to deploy, drugged driving will remain a hidden crime on our roads,” a top police official admitted.
For now, as narcotics continue to slip past the breath analyser, Kochi’s streets face a silent and growing threat: drivers high on drugs and confident they won’t be caught.
challenges abound
Kochi city police currently have around 100 mobile drug-testing kits, far from adequate given the growing scale of narcotics use
Each drug-testing machine costs around Rs 19 lakh, while a single saliva test costs nearly Rs 1,200, making large-scale testing during routine vehicle inspections financially unviable
Those caught consuming drugs are treated as victims under the law and booked under bailable sections, a legal reality that limits deterrence on the roads