Kerala CM bats for more projects for ‘Keralam’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said launch of multiple projects will help accelerate the state’s development and expressed hopes that its other pending demands would be implemented in a time-bound manner. He was speaking during the launch of projects by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said many of the projects launched were demanded by the state. “These are of great significance as far as Keralam is concerned. This is a cherished moment of satisfaction for the state government as we have been consistently seeking Union government’s green signal for many of these projects,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to the PM and hoped “the concern and goodwill gesture will continue to be shown to Keralam.”

Notably, the CM used ‘Keralam’ instead of Kerala throughout his speech. The assembly in 2024 had passed a resolution asking the Centre to amend the Constitution to change the state’s name to ‘Keralam’. The BJP state unit had endorsed the move.