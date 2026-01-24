Major seat swaps to dominate IUML-Congress talks

MALAPPURAM: Seat swapping negotiations between the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress have entered a decisive phase, with major constituencies emerging as flashpoints that could reshape the UDF’s strategy.

Kalpetta-Thiruvambadi, Kannur-Azhikode, Thavanur-Kongad, Pattambi-Guruvayur, Kalamassery-Kochi and Punalur-Chadayamangalam have become the core of the high-stakes bargaining. IUML leadership believes a strategic realignment of these seats could improve its winning prospects, but resistance within Congress and local political compulsions threaten to complicate the process.

In Wayanad, IUML is aggressively pressing its claim over Kalpetta, citing organisational dominance. Left without representation in the assembly and Lok Sabha, IUML views Kalpetta as non-negotiable. A senior IUML district leader told TNIE that the party is the single largest political force in the constituency.

IUML leaders argue that Kalpetta historically belonged to the party until 1987, when it was swapped with Thiruvambadi following a defeat. “Today, the political situation has changed. IUML has grown stronger in Kalpetta, and it is only logical to reverse the swap. Kalpetta MLA T Siddique is a very popular leader who can win from anywhere in Kerala. We have conveyed our position to the party,” a source said.