More private hospitals, new packages in next phase of Medisep

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The next phase of the Medisep scheme will see the inclusion of more private hospitals, with the revised scheme coming into effect on February 1. The new packages have been devised based on the nationally accepted Health Benefit Package 2022, enabling a larger number of hospitals to be brought under the scheme.

A total of 2,516 medical and surgical packages will be offered under the revised Medisep, up from 1,920 in the current version. The government is working to empanel more hospitals and reduce the number of institutions that are partially cooperating with scheme at present.