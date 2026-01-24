Pongal at Chokramudi — celebrating faith & cultural continuity

IDUKKI: After successfully ridding Chokramudi of encroachers, the Muthuvan tribal community marked the occasion with the annual Pongal festival of Chokrunathan, the deity believed to preside over the hill. Held a day after Pongal at the stone temple known as Kallu Koyil, the festivities this year took on a ritual significance — that captured the collective expression of faith, relief, and cultural continuity.

Located in Chokramudi, Kallu Koyil is believed to be at least 150 years old, according to Muthuvan elders. Built entirely of stone, the temple is a historically significant structure for a community without the tradition of constructing permanent places of worship.

Former district panchayat and community member C Rajendran said the early Muthuvan settlements were centred around Chokramudi, Suryanelli, the 20-acre area near Adimali, and regions close to Sengulam dam, before the community gradually migrated to places such as Vattavada following large-scale migration from other districts. “Muthuvans generally do not have permanent structures for deities.

Worship spaces are usually temporary, made of mud or bamboo,” Rajendran said. “However, the stone temple at Chokramudi is a structure that carries the history of the Muthuvan community and reflects our deep connection with nature.”