Pongal at Chokramudi — celebrating faith & cultural continuity

IDUKKI: After successfully ridding Chokramudi of encroachers, the Muthuvan tribal community marked the occasion with the annual Pongal festival of Chokrunathan, the deity believed to preside over the hill. Held a day after Pongal at the stone temple known as Kallu Koyil, the festivities this year took on a ritual significance — that captured the collective expression of faith, relief, and cultural continuity.
Located in Chokramudi, Kallu Koyil is believed to be at least 150 years old, according to Muthuvan elders. Built entirely of stone, the temple is a historically significant structure for a community without the tradition of constructing permanent places of worship.
Former district panchayat and community member C Rajendran said the early Muthuvan settlements were centred around Chokramudi, Suryanelli, the 20-acre area near Adimali, and regions close to Sengulam dam, before the community gradually migrated to places such as Vattavada following large-scale migration from other districts. “Muthuvans generally do not have permanent structures for deities.
Worship spaces are usually temporary, made of mud or bamboo,” Rajendran said. “However, the stone temple at Chokramudi is a structure that carries the history of the Muthuvan community and reflects our deep connection with nature.”
Chokramudi itself is considered sacred by the community, with tribal belief linking the name of the hill to Chokrunathan (Shiva). Rituals at Kallu Koyil follow indigenous practices, including the offering of kallu (toddy), a tradition passed down through generations.
Ramachandran, another community member, said Pongal is usually celebrated every year by residents of the Chokramudi tribal settlement, with participation of Muthuvan families from other settlements as well. “Last year, the celebration could not be held as a senior member of the family that traditionally conducts the pooja passed away,” he said.
This year’s festivities, therefore, held added importance. Tribal residents said it symbolised their collective strength and their success in safeguarding the hill where their deity is believed to reside. “The festival is a celebration of our joy,” a senior tribal chief said. “We were able to protect Chokramudi from encroachers. For us, nature itself is god. Without nature, there is no survival for our people.”
The festival followed months of collective action by tribal residents and local people to oppose activities they said threatened the ecologically and culturally significant hills. Following their protests and complaints to the district collector and other authorities, the land encroached upon by private interests was recovered by the revenue department.