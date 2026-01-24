Temperature drops, close to freezing in parts of Munnar

IDUKKI: Munnar continued to witness a sharp dip in minimum temperatures on Friday, with several high-range locations recording near-freezing weather conditions, leading to formation of frost in low-lying and valley regions of tea estates.
According to official data from Friday, Chundavurrai reported a minimum temperature of 0°C, while the Silent Valley section recorded 1°C. Devikulam, Letchmi and Sevenmallay sections recorded minimum temperatures of 2°C each, as did the UPASI section at Nullatanni also recorded 2°C.
The minimum temperature at the R&D section at Madupatty was 5°C. Officials said frost formation was observed mainly in valleys and estate areas, a common occurrence when temperatures dip close to freezing levels. An official at a private tea company in Munnar noted that the hill station’s winter pattern has changed over the years.
“Before 2018, winter generally began in December and continued till the first week of February. After 2018, the region mostly witnessed delayed winter, starting around mid-January and lasting till March,” the official said. Forest authorities said the Eravikulam National Park will be closed to tourists from January 31, coinciding with the onset of the Nilgiri Tahr calving season. Officials said the closure is aimed at ensuring a disturbance-free environment for the endangered species during its most sensitive breeding phase.
Eravikulam National Park, the largest habitat of the Nilgiri Tahr in the Munnar Wildlife Division, is home to 841 of them, according to the 2025 synchronised population estimation.