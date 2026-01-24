Temperature drops, close to freezing in parts of Munnar

IDUKKI: Munnar continued to witness a sharp dip in minimum temperatures on Friday, with several high-range locations recording near-freezing weather conditions, leading to formation of frost in low-lying and valley regions of tea estates.

According to official data from Friday, Chundavurrai reported a minimum temperature of 0°C, while the Silent Valley section recorded 1°C. Devikulam, Letchmi and Sevenmallay sections recorded minimum temperatures of 2°C each, as did the UPASI section at Nullatanni also recorded 2°C.

The minimum temperature at the R&D section at Madupatty was 5°C. Officials said frost formation was observed mainly in valleys and estate areas, a common occurrence when temperatures dip close to freezing levels. An official at a private tea company in Munnar noted that the hill station’s winter pattern has changed over the years.