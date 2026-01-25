After Janu, more tribal leaders to join UDF

KOZHIKODE: On the heels of tribal leader and Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) founder C K Janu getting inducted into the UDF and the Adivasi Gothra Mahasabha, led by Dalit activist M Geethanandan, extending support to the front, tribal activist Sreeraman Koyyon has joined the Congress. Koyyon, along with his supporters, joined the party at a press conference in Kannur, in the presence of DCC president Martin George.

The series of developments is learnt to be a conscious effort on the part of the Congress leadership to project a face of ‘inclusive politics’ and to wean away tribals and Dalits, who form a strong support base of the CPM. Serious discussions are also under way to field Dalit intellectual and activist Sunny M Kapicaud as an independent candidate from Vaikom constituency while Janu is being considered for the Mananthavady seat.

Dalit activists are enthused by Congress’ move to recognise them and their leaders. “It seems the Congress is finally opening its door to the Dalits and tribal communities. Inducting C K Janu as an associate member of the UDF is a significant move. The Dalit communities have been politically organised in Kerala for a long time without being part of any front,” Geethanandan said.

“It was relatively easy for individuals like M V Raghavan or R Balakrishna Pillai to get accommodated into a front, which was not the case for Dalit or Adivasi organisations,” he said. Geethanandan said Janu’s entry into the UDF may not fetch many votes for the front but it is a positive signal.