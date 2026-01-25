Battle for Christian votes heats up as LDF, NDA try to recover lost ground

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the consolidation of Muslim votes in favour of the UDF appearing almost certain, both the LDF and the NDA have stepped up efforts to challenge the UDF and win back a significant share of Christian votes. Political observers say the contest for Christian support is expected to play a decisive role in several constituencies, prompting rival fronts to recalibrate their strategies amid shifting community alignments.
The temporary setback to the UDF’s attempts to persuade Kerala Congress (M) to break away from LDF is widely seen as part of the Congress’ broader strategy to consolidate Christian votes.
At the same time, BJP’s swift move to align Twenty 20 with NDA is viewed as an attempt to draw sections of the Christian community towards the saffron party to improve its electoral prospects in the state. Keeping all fronts on edge, KC(M), which suffered a setback in Christian majority areas during the last local body elections, has now refocused on its traditional support base of cash crop farmers. Party chairman Jose K Mani has demanded increasing the minimum support price of rubber to Rs 250.
“Farmers have been demanding a hike in MSP for rubber for some time. The Church has also sought an increase to Rs 300. This could emerge as a bargaining point for KC(M), whether to continue with the LDF or move to the UDF,” said a KC leader. Jose recently participated in a programme marking the silver jubilee celebration of INFAM (Indian Farmers Movement) founded by the Catholic church.
He has also met several church heads, including Bishop Antony Kattiparambil of Kochi diocese, visited St John’s Knanaya Catholic Church, and Mar Thomas Tharayil, Archbishop of Syro Malabar Archeparchy of Changanacherry. He is also scheduled to visit the Latin Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram.
While speculation persists that these visits are linked to the LDF’s outreach to the Church leadership, KC(M) sources dismiss the claim. They said that following the failure of the effort to switch allegiance to UDF, reportedly backed by sections of the Church, the party is now focused on rebuilding trust. “Jose has to explain why the move did not succeed. With the assembly elections fast approaching, this is a do-or-die battle for KC(M) as they need firm assurance from the Church, which remains the party’s backbone,” said a source in the Catholic church.
Meanwhile, the CPM has also initiated efforts to restore confidence among Church leaders. The chief minister is reportedly planning a meeting with Church representatives in the first week of February to address many unresolved issues such as the JB Koshy Commission report and issues related to minority educational institutions. Party leaders believe that despite the UDF’s recent gains in local body elections in Christian-dominated districts, the electoral equations could still shift in the months ahead. For the BJP, aligning with Twenty 20 has come at a time when the party has been pushing hard the Christian outreach programme. Backed by Jacobite and Orthodox followers, the BJP calculates that the alliance with Twenty 20 will be a deciding factor in four constituencies in Ernakulam district.
In the last local body elections too, the party’s vote share was intact in its stronghold panchayats. Sources noted that though the Catholic church may have trust deficit with BJP, that would not be the case with Jacobite and Orthodox denominations.