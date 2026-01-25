Battle for Christian votes heats up as LDF, NDA try to recover lost ground

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the consolidation of Muslim votes in favour of the UDF appearing almost certain, both the LDF and the NDA have stepped up efforts to challenge the UDF and win back a significant share of Christian votes. Political observers say the contest for Christian support is expected to play a decisive role in several constituencies, prompting rival fronts to recalibrate their strategies amid shifting community alignments.

The temporary setback to the UDF’s attempts to persuade Kerala Congress (M) to break away from LDF is widely seen as part of the Congress’ broader strategy to consolidate Christian votes.

At the same time, BJP’s swift move to align Twenty 20 with NDA is viewed as an attempt to draw sections of the Christian community towards the saffron party to improve its electoral prospects in the state. Keeping all fronts on edge, KC(M), which suffered a setback in Christian majority areas during the last local body elections, has now refocused on its traditional support base of cash crop farmers. Party chairman Jose K Mani has demanded increasing the minimum support price of rubber to Rs 250.

“Farmers have been demanding a hike in MSP for rubber for some time. The Church has also sought an increase to Rs 300. This could emerge as a bargaining point for KC(M), whether to continue with the LDF or move to the UDF,” said a KC leader. Jose recently participated in a programme marking the silver jubilee celebration of INFAM (Indian Farmers Movement) founded by the Catholic church.

He has also met several church heads, including Bishop Antony Kattiparambil of Kochi diocese, visited St John’s Knanaya Catholic Church, and Mar Thomas Tharayil, Archbishop of Syro Malabar Archeparchy of Changanacherry. He is also scheduled to visit the Latin Archbishop of Thiruvananthapuram.