CPM cautions leaders against communally polarising statements

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on Minister Saji Cherian for his communally polarising statement, CPM state secretary M V Govindan has cautioned party leaders against issuing such statements in the future. In the state committee meeting held on Saturday, Saji Cherian faced severe criticism from party colleagues over his statement on Kasaragod and Malappuram.

The minister had said that the communal polarisation in the local body elections could be understood just by looking at the names of the winning candidates in Kasaragod and Malappuram districts. He was forced to withdraw the statement after it became controversial.

After the Opposition UDF took it up as a political weapon, Govindan publicly denounced the minister’s statements.