Express Dialogues| ‘Islam needn’t change... its evolved laws applicable for all times’

But isn’t saying that one should not even greet them with ‘salaam’ inappropriate? It is usually said that one may oppose an ideology, not the individual…

Yes. Not the individual. A political party suspends a person because of what he did against the party. There are practices like not greeting with ‘salaam’. When people are kept at a distance, intelligent ones will rethink that they should not stand isolated and, instead, be a part of the community. They will discard wrong ideology. Thousands of people have returned to our fold.

You are the Grand Mufti of India. The country has been governed by the BJP for over a decade. Has there been any change in Muslim life in these years?

Often, many people express fears over the safety of Muslims under BJP rule. As Grand Mufti, I have convened many meetings in Delhi, and muftis from across India attended them. We discussed the issues faced by Muslims and subsequently communicated them to the prime minister directly. We have met the prime minister more than once.

During the time of the citizenship issue, about 50 muftis from various parts of the country met the prime minister. He didn’t say anything against our demand at that time. The contention was over giving citizenship to Muslims coming in from outside India. The prime minister told us that he would deliberate on the denial of citizenship to such Muslims.

We will convey our concerns to anyone who is in power, be it the BJP or any other party. We have organisational structure and power.

Sunni scholars have often expressed concerns over the participation of women in political celebrations and agitations. Your own remarks on the topic have stirred controversies many times. What is the Islamic view on the issue?

The Islamic view is that women should not enter such areas. Victory celebrations after elections in some places breached boundaries. We spoke to some leaders on the issue and are still having discussions. This is the duty of religious scholars. Women should not be let loose, as it will spell doom for society. We said this in the past, reiterate it now, and will continue to say it in the future too. Otherwise, there will be problems in the country.

You have spoken harshly against Jama’at-e-Islami in the past. Has its association with the UDF given the organisation acceptance within the community?

I don’t think so. There is no possibility of them getting acceptance in the community. In the past, they spoke against casting votes, and now they are contesting elections. People won’t accept this change.

The CPM has been targeting the Jama’at-e-Islami, dragging its name into every other issue. How do you view this?

We don’t blame the Jama’at for everything...

Not you, but the CPM. Do you see a double standard in the approach of political parties that brand the Jama’at as extremists when the organisation votes against them and hail them as moderates when they support them?

The slogan of our Yatra is ‘With Human Beings’. Our activities should not be based on whether a person is Jama’at, Mujahid or any other. We want people to exist as genuine human beings. We don’t accuse anyone of causing every other issue, or absolve anyone of everything.

Many religions in the world have undergone changes over time. There is criticism that Islam hasn’t changed with the times. Is there any need to bring any change in Islam?

Islam doesn’t need to change with the times. The religion is complete and doesn’t require changes. Islam has evolved laws that are applicable for all times. People go the Mujahid or Jama’at way when they move away from it.

TNIE team: Kiran Prakash, M P Prashanth, Rajesh Ravi, Abdul Nazer M A, Harikrishna B T P Sooraj (Photos) Pranav V P (video)