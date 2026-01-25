Kerala to emerge as South Asia’s MedTech and life sciences hub: Minister P Rajeeve

KOCHI: A high-level strategic investment facilitation dialogue for the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Medtech sector that was held in Kochi brought together senior government officials, global MedTech and diagnostics companies from Japan, the US, China and other international markets.

It also attracted investment advisory firms, Indian manufacturers, healthcare service providers, research institutions and policy stakeholders.

At the closed-door dialogue, the Minister for Law, Coir and Industries, P Rajeeve, pointed out that biotechnology and MedTech were not niche laboratory activities but strategic pillars of Kerala’s future economy.

Kerala has set a clear objective to emerge as a leading South Asian hub for medical devices, diagnostics and life-sciences manufacturing, said the minister.

The event was held in association with Agappe Diagnostics Ltd as part of its 30th anniversary.

At the event, an Expression of Interest (EOI) was signed between the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Prasad Rajappan, founder and managing director of Cnergyis Infotech (ZingHR), a cloud-based HR technology firm serving over 28 lakh employees across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The company proposes to establish a development centre in Kerala focused on artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. According to Rajappan, the swift signing of the EOI by the minister reflected the state’s facilitative approach to investors and reinforced confidence in Kerala’s “Invest in Kerala” initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “Kerala’s growth has always been rooted in strong social foundations such as public health, education and human development. We are consciously carrying this legacy forward into advanced manufacturing, biotechnology and medical ."