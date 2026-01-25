Kerala to emerge as South Asia’s MedTech and life sciences hub: Minister P Rajeeve

KOCHI: A high-level strategic investment facilitation dialogue for the In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Medtech sector that was held in Kochi brought together senior government officials, global MedTech and diagnostics companies from Japan, the US, China and other international markets.
It also attracted investment advisory firms, Indian manufacturers, healthcare service providers, research institutions and policy stakeholders.
At the closed-door dialogue, the Minister for Law, Coir and Industries, P Rajeeve, pointed out that biotechnology and MedTech were not niche laboratory activities but strategic pillars of Kerala’s future economy.
Kerala has set a clear objective to emerge as a leading South Asian hub for medical devices, diagnostics and life-sciences manufacturing, said the minister.
The event was held in association with Agappe Diagnostics Ltd as part of its 30th anniversary.
At the event, an Expression of Interest (EOI) was signed between the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Prasad Rajappan, founder and managing director of Cnergyis Infotech (ZingHR), a cloud-based HR technology firm serving over 28 lakh employees across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
The company proposes to establish a development centre in Kerala focused on artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. According to Rajappan, the swift signing of the EOI by the minister reflected the state’s facilitative approach to investors and reinforced confidence in Kerala’s “Invest in Kerala” initiative.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “Kerala’s growth has always been rooted in strong social foundations such as public health, education and human development. We are consciously carrying this legacy forward into advanced manufacturing, biotechnology and medical ."
Outlining the State’s long-term investment vision, the Minister said that Kerala’s competitiveness rested on three foundations — exceptional human capital, policy stability with institutional continuity, and ethical, transparent governance.
"The State is keen to anchor global OEMs, strengthen MSME supplier ecosystems and support startups in regulatory navigation and global market access. We offer talent with trust, innovation with regulation, and growth with sustainability,” he said.
"Kerala is also proud to be India’s first State with a dedicated ESG Policy, ensuring that sustainability strengthens competitiveness rather than increasing compliance burden. This makes Kerala-manufactured devices future-ready for regulated global markets, especially Europe and North America,” he said. “In Kerala, research does not end in publications. It enters hospitals, factories and global supply chains,” he said.
He also highlighted dedicated infrastructure, including the BIO 360 Life Sciences Park in Thiruvananthapuram and a Medical Devices Park aimed at supporting scale-up and commercial production.
C Balagopal, chairman, KSIDC, said Kerala offers a conducive ecosystem for high-tech, knowledge-driven and sustainable investments, particularly for Japanese companies in medical devices and life sciences.
Despite accounting for just one per cent of India’s land area, Kerala contributes over 4.25 per cent of national GDP and nearly 10 per cent of FMCG consumption, reflecting high purchasing power and balanced urbanisation.
He said the State contributes about 16 per cent of India’s medical device output, with over 85 companies operating in a highly regulated environment.
Thomas John, managing director, Agappe Diagnostics, said the dialogue was intended as a catalytic platform to support Kerala’s long-term MedTech roadmap. He said the company sees strong potential for India–Japan collaboration in precision diagnostics, automation, imaging and digital health, with Kerala serving as a trusted base.
The discussions were aligned with the India–Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade (2025–2035) and focused on translating bilateral cooperation into investment facilitation, joint R&D, technology transfer, regulatory cooperation and manufacturing partnerships.
The inaugural session also featured an industry perspectives segment titled “Industry Insights: The Future of Diagnostics Collaboration”, with presentations by Ninomiya Tadashi, Managing Director and Board Member, Fujirebio Inc; Ramesh Krishnan, Executive Vice Chairman, Kaynes Technology; Shahab Fatheazam, Lincoln International LLC, USA; and Jose Kurien Mundackal, General Manager, KSIDC.