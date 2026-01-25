Rail passengers express displeasure over Amrit Bharat schedule

KASARGOD: After much fanfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Nagercoil-Mangaluru Junction-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat train at Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The inaugural special was welcomed by eager rail passengers at various stations. However, the schedule for the regular service, released on Friday, has left the rail users dumbfounded especially -- particularly over the timing between Kozhikode and Mangauluru Junction.

As per the schedule, the train reaches Kozhikode at 10.37pm and departs at 10.40pm, taking three hours to reach Kasaragod. It arrives at Kasaragod at 1.55am and departs at 1.57am. The train takes another three hours to cross just 48 rail km between Kasaragod and Mangaluru Junction. Rail users suspect that the train is likely to be held up for long hours to give priority to Superfast and Express services. With so much of slack time, the train may be halted outside stations at signals. Even while running between Mangauluru Junction to Nagercoil during the day, the train takes almost 14 hours, trailing behind other trains such as Ernad Express and the Mangaluru Central - Chennai Egmore Express.

“Imagine the plight of passengers caught up in these non-AC coaches. During summer, the coaches would turn into simmering cauldrons. Passengers will be forced to wait just a few metres away from their destinations on a train termed as premium service,” says Ajas Vadakkedam, executive member of Friends on Rails - Passengers Association.