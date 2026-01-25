Skipped leaders’ meet in New Delhi to attend Kerala Lit Fest: Tharoor

KOZHIKODE: Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday that he “skipped the Kerala leaders’ meeting with Congress high command to attend the Kerala Literature Festival” in Kozhikode. Breaking his silence over his absence from the meeting in Delhi, Tharoor told reporters that he had informed the party in advance as he was scheduled to release his book at the festival.

Dismissing reports that linked his absence to differences within the party, he said such reports carried only partial facts, adding that any issues he had would be discussed within the party. The Congress leader acknowledged that he had certain concerns and said he would raise them with the party leadership. He clarified that he had never violated the party’s stated positions in Parliament and stressed that differences of opinion within the organisation should be addressed internally and not through the media.