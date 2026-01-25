Sunny Joseph may continue as KPCC president till polls

KOTTAYAM: As the assembly elections draw near, the Congress has formally entered into election mode, with the party high command reportedly instructing the state leadership to field prominent and winnable candidates, including the KPCC president, in the contest.
Although there was a suggestion that the KPCC president’s post could be temporarily reassigned if Sunny Joseph is contesting, it is learnt that the high command has directed him to continue as president until the elections. A suggestion in this regard was passed in view of the emergence of multiple aspirants for the post. Instead, the high command has instructed the state leadership to divide and designate responsibilities of the election campaign to senior leaders.
As the high command considered giving the charge of KPCC president to another leader if Sunny enters poll fray, the names of leaders including Congress Working Committee member Kodikkunnil Suresh, senior leaders K C Joseph, Anto Antony, youth leaders like Shafi Parambil, and Roji M John, emerged for the post. However, the high command concluded that changing the president during the run-up to the polls is likely to trigger internal discord within the party.
Additionally, the high command is keen to maintain the current communal balance within the party, with a Christian at the helm of the KPCC, a Nair as Leader of the Opposition, and an Ezhava community member as UDF convener.
“Dividing responsibilities among senior leaders will ensure collective leadership during the run-up to the elections. Moreover, this strategy will enable the party leadership to effectively manage the election campaign.
Additionally, a 17-member core committee, previously formed by the high command is already in place to oversee the campaign in the state,” said a senior Congress leader.
Through this collective leadership approach, the high command aims to avoid unnecessary controversies and discussions regarding potential chief minister candidates during the election campaign.
In preparation for the elections, the KPCC president has scheduled meetings with district-level leaders and political affairs committee members in Thiruvananthapuram from January 27 to 29. These meetings will focus on candidate selection for the Assembly elections. Additionally, an election committee will be formed next week to oversee campaign activities.
Meanwhile, the high command observed that the current political climate in Kerala is favourable for the UDF and has directed the state leadership to take advantage of it. At the same time, the central leadership also directed leaders to face the election with unity. “Several factors, such as the gold theft incident in Sabarimala, are advantageous for the UDF. These issues should be highlighted in the campaign without resorting to personal allegations,” said a senior leader. The Congress also intends to wind up the bilateral talks with Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and other coalition partners at the earliest.