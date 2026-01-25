Sunny Joseph may continue as KPCC president till polls

KOTTAYAM: As the assembly elections draw near, the Congress has formally entered into election mode, with the party high command reportedly instructing the state leadership to field prominent and winnable candidates, including the KPCC president, in the contest.

Although there was a suggestion that the KPCC president’s post could be temporarily reassigned if Sunny Joseph is contesting, it is learnt that the high command has directed him to continue as president until the elections. A suggestion in this regard was passed in view of the emergence of multiple aspirants for the post. Instead, the high command has instructed the state leadership to divide and designate responsibilities of the election campaign to senior leaders.

As the high command considered giving the charge of KPCC president to another leader if Sunny enters poll fray, the names of leaders including Congress Working Committee member Kodikkunnil Suresh, senior leaders K C Joseph, Anto Antony, youth leaders like Shafi Parambil, and Roji M John, emerged for the post. However, the high command concluded that changing the president during the run-up to the polls is likely to trigger internal discord within the party.

Additionally, the high command is keen to maintain the current communal balance within the party, with a Christian at the helm of the KPCC, a Nair as Leader of the Opposition, and an Ezhava community member as UDF convener.

“Dividing responsibilities among senior leaders will ensure collective leadership during the run-up to the elections. Moreover, this strategy will enable the party leadership to effectively manage the election campaign.