Vizhinjam 2nd phase work launched; Adani Ports to invest Rs 16k crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a major fillip to the state’s infrastructure development, work on the second phase of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project began on Saturday. The target is to complete the project well ahead of its earlier schedule of 2045. In a major boost for the project, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has announced an investment of Rs 16,000 crore in the second phase.

Inaugurating the work, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the ambitious project ‘a dream of decades’.

The construction of the second phase will be a new chapter in the history of the state’s infrastructure development, Pinarayi said, while adding that Vizhinjam would be a befitting reply to those who allege that no development takes place in Kerala.

“It is often said that Kerala is a land where no development would take place properly, or plans are unfit for the state. We replied to them by making this project a reality,” the CM said at the Vizhinjam Port here on Saturday. Stating that the port has become the state’s financial backbone after the completion of its first phase, Pinarayi said gone are the days when Kerala had to depend on external agencies for goods transport.

‘Kerala occupies a special place in country’s maritime transformation’

“Even though the port construction began during the tenure of UDF, the responsibility of implementing the same was given to LDF. We overcame many odds, including calamities and a pandemic, to achieve this status,” the CM said.

He also said the port opened new job opportunities for youngsters and regional development activities found footing due to the port. Mentioning that the state invested a sum of over Rs 5,500 crore in the first phase, Pinarayi said this is the highest amount any state has invested in the sector.