Vizhinjam 2nd phase work launched; Adani Ports to invest Rs 16k crore

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a major fillip to the state’s infrastructure development, work on the second phase of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project began on Saturday. The target is to complete the project well ahead of its earlier schedule of 2045. In a major boost for the project, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has announced an investment of Rs 16,000 crore in the second phase.
Inaugurating the work, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the ambitious project ‘a dream of decades’.
The construction of the second phase will be a new chapter in the history of the state’s infrastructure development, Pinarayi said, while adding that Vizhinjam would be a befitting reply to those who allege that no development takes place in Kerala.
“It is often said that Kerala is a land where no development would take place properly, or plans are unfit for the state. We replied to them by making this project a reality,” the CM said at the Vizhinjam Port here on Saturday. Stating that the port has become the state’s financial backbone after the completion of its first phase, Pinarayi said gone are the days when Kerala had to depend on external agencies for goods transport.
‘Kerala occupies a special place in country’s maritime transformation’
“Even though the port construction began during the tenure of UDF, the responsibility of implementing the same was given to LDF. We overcame many odds, including calamities and a pandemic, to achieve this status,” the CM said.
He also said the port opened new job opportunities for youngsters and regional development activities found footing due to the port. Mentioning that the state invested a sum of over Rs 5,500 crore in the first phase, Pinarayi said this is the highest amount any state has invested in the sector.
“With the completion of the port by 2028, 17 years before the initially agreed-upon timeframe, our aim of Vizhinjam becoming a national transshipment terminal will be transformed into that of an international transshipment hub,” the CM noted, adding that the port will be able to provide services to even African and Middle Eastern countries.
Delivering the keynote address, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said Kerala occupies a special place in the country’s maritime transformation. “Kerala’s strategic location on major shipping routes, its scale, human resources, and strong institutional capacity make it a maritime and logistic hub on the western coast,” he said.
Adani Ports and SEZ managing director Karan Adani said Vizhinjam became the fastest port in the country to handle one million TEU containers. With the completion of the new phase, Vizhinjam will see the expansion of the breakwater to 3.88 km from 2.96 km, and the expansion of the existing 800m container berth to 2,000m. The port will also be able to handle five motherships simultaneously.
The function, which was presided over by Ports Minister V N Vasavan, was also attended by ministers V Sivankutty, K N Balagopal and G R Anil, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, among others.