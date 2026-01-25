With political winds in its favour, Congress seeks to take Thiruvanthapuram by storm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keen to cash in on the favourable political climate, the Congress is betting big on the state capital, as it looks to essay a UDF comeback in the upcoming assembly election. The opposition front, which turned in its worst-ever performance in the capital district the previous time, winning just one of the 14 seats, hopes to bag a minimum of 9-10 seats this time around.

As has become the norm, the Congress will contest most of the seats. The RSP, which contested from Attingal last time, is no longer interested in the constituency and has sought either Vamanapuram or Aruvikkara, which the Congress is not keen on considering. The name of Dalit Congress leader A K Sasi and KPCC office-bearer K S Gopakumar are being actively considered for Attingal or Chirayinkeezhu.

Thiruvananthapuram and Vattiyoorkavu also figure highly on the party’s list of constituencies with a winning chance. The CMP has already sought Thiruvananthapuram for its general secretary C P John. “Here we’ve support from the coastal belt and Muslim community. If not the CMP, Congress would field a senior leader. The names of V S Sivakumar, K Muraleedharan, K S Sabarinadhan, and Sarath Chandraprasad are doing the rounds. Similarly, we won nine corporation wards in Vattiyoorkavu in the local body polls. K Muraleedharan would be the first choice,” said a senior leader.

Candidate selection in constituencies like Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Kattakkada, and Kovalam would also be based on community equations. Sitting Kovalam MLA M Vincent is all but certain to be accorded the chance for another term. Former speaker and current DCC chief N Sakthan, who lost to I B Satheesh in Kattakkada in 2016, is keen on Neyyattinkara.