With political winds in its favour, Congress seeks to take Thiruvanthapuram by storm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keen to cash in on the favourable political climate, the Congress is betting big on the state capital, as it looks to essay a UDF comeback in the upcoming assembly election. The opposition front, which turned in its worst-ever performance in the capital district the previous time, winning just one of the 14 seats, hopes to bag a minimum of 9-10 seats this time around.
As has become the norm, the Congress will contest most of the seats. The RSP, which contested from Attingal last time, is no longer interested in the constituency and has sought either Vamanapuram or Aruvikkara, which the Congress is not keen on considering. The name of Dalit Congress leader A K Sasi and KPCC office-bearer K S Gopakumar are being actively considered for Attingal or Chirayinkeezhu.
Thiruvananthapuram and Vattiyoorkavu also figure highly on the party’s list of constituencies with a winning chance. The CMP has already sought Thiruvananthapuram for its general secretary C P John. “Here we’ve support from the coastal belt and Muslim community. If not the CMP, Congress would field a senior leader. The names of V S Sivakumar, K Muraleedharan, K S Sabarinadhan, and Sarath Chandraprasad are doing the rounds. Similarly, we won nine corporation wards in Vattiyoorkavu in the local body polls. K Muraleedharan would be the first choice,” said a senior leader.
Candidate selection in constituencies like Neyyattinkara, Parassala, Kattakkada, and Kovalam would also be based on community equations. Sitting Kovalam MLA M Vincent is all but certain to be accorded the chance for another term. Former speaker and current DCC chief N Sakthan, who lost to I B Satheesh in Kattakkada in 2016, is keen on Neyyattinkara.
The candidates will be finalised after taking into account the interests of the Neyyattinkara diocese of the Catholic Church. Malayinkeezhu Venugopal and M R Baiju are among possible names for Kattakkada.
“Going by community equations, Nadar, Nair and Latin candidates would be preferred for these seats. R Selvaraj used to win from Neyyattinkara as he enjoyed the support of the diocese. Similarly, the interests of the CSI will be considered, while finalising the candidate in Kattakkada. We already have the support of the Latin Catholic community. A Nair candidate is likely to be fielded in Parassala,” said a senior leader. Names of Neyyattinkara Sanal and V S Sivakumar are doing the rounds for Parassala.
The name of former deputy speaker Palode Ravi is being considered for Vamanapuram or Aruvikkara. Anad Jayan is another likely pick for Vamanapuram.
Though former KPCC chief M M Hassan is being considered for Aruvikkara, he could be deployed in Kayamkulam. Meanwhile, in a curious development, the leadership has received feelers from Sivagiri, suggesting a candidate from the Ezhava community here.
“Being a three-cornered fight, only a leader who can coordinate minority votes -- CSI, Muslim community, and Dheevara -- stands a chance in Nemom,” said a DCC leader.
How They Fared...
The performance of fronts in the capital district in the previous three assembly elections
LDF - 13 (CPM - 10, CPI - 2, Democratic Kerala Cong - 1)
UDF 1 (Cong 1)
LDF - 9 (CPM 7, CPI 2)
UDF - 4 (All Cong)
NDA - 1 (BJP 1)
In 2019, V K Prasanth won a bypoll, making it LDF 10 & UDF 3
LDF - 6 (CPM - 4, CPI - 1, JDS -1)
UDF - 8 (All Cong)
In 2012, R Selvaraj won a bypoll on Congress ticket, making it
UDF 9 & LDF 5