'Audience, talent define Malayalam cinema': Mammootty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the audience’s role in shaping meaningful cinema, actor Mammootty on Sunday said the Malayalam film industry continues to produce strong content because it has viewers who are willing to watch and accept good cinema. He was speaking after receiving the best actor award, for his performance in Bramayugam, at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards ceremony held at Nishagandhi Auditorium.

Mammootty said that while some Malayalam films that succeed locally may not necessarily appeal to audiences of other languages, the industry has always embraced all kinds of cinema and treated films as more than mere entertainment. Describing Malayalam cinema as a “treasure trove of talent,” Mammootty said there is untapped flair that remains to be discovered and translated into good films, acting, music, stories and characters.

Calling awards a major encouragement for artists, he said receiving recognition for acting in Malayalam cinema, where quality films are consistently being made, was especially motivating.

Accepting the best actress award for Feminichi Fathima, Shamla Hamza thanked her family, the director and the entire crew for their support. She said she had joined the film when her daughter was just six months old and was now receiving the award on her daughter’s second birthday.