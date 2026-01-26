'Audience, talent define Malayalam cinema': Mammootty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Highlighting the audience’s role in shaping meaningful cinema, actor Mammootty on Sunday said the Malayalam film industry continues to produce strong content because it has viewers who are willing to watch and accept good cinema. He was speaking after receiving the best actor award, for his performance in Bramayugam, at the 55th Kerala State Film Awards ceremony held at Nishagandhi Auditorium.
Mammootty said that while some Malayalam films that succeed locally may not necessarily appeal to audiences of other languages, the industry has always embraced all kinds of cinema and treated films as more than mere entertainment. Describing Malayalam cinema as a “treasure trove of talent,” Mammootty said there is untapped flair that remains to be discovered and translated into good films, acting, music, stories and characters.
Calling awards a major encouragement for artists, he said receiving recognition for acting in Malayalam cinema, where quality films are consistently being made, was especially motivating.
Accepting the best actress award for Feminichi Fathima, Shamla Hamza thanked her family, the director and the entire crew for their support. She said she had joined the film when her daughter was just six months old and was now receiving the award on her daughter’s second birthday.
The 2024 State Film Awards were presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The JC Daniel Award, the highest film honour of the state government carrying a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation and sculpture, was presented to Sarada. Presenting the jury report, chairman Prakash Raj shared a personal moment, recalling his association with Sarada three decades ago. Calling it a beautiful moment to witness Malayalam cinema honouring Sarada’s body of work, he said he felt privileged to be on the stage for the occasion.
A total of 128 films were considered, of which 37 made to the final jury selection. A total of 51 film personalities were honoured, including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Vedan, Lijomol Jose, Jyothirmayi, Soubin Shahir, Sidharth Bharathan, Chidambaram, Fazil Mohammed, Sushin Shyam, Sameera Saneesh, Sayanora Philip, among others.
A book containing complete details of the State Film Awards was released by Minister V Sivankutty, who handed over the first copy to his cabinet colleague G R Anil. Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian presided over.