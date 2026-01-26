Centre and State not enemies, says Kerala Governor Arlekar in Republic Day address

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stressing that the Centre and the States must work together for the country’s progress, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Monday said that the two are not enemies but partners in development.

“Following the parliamentary form of democracy does not mean that the Centre and the State should be on different paths. We are not enemies, but friends and colleagues in the march towards the development of the country,” Arlekar said while delivering the Republic Day address at the Central Stadium here.

Terming coordinated efforts between the Centre and the States essential to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Governor said the vision was not limited to the Union Government alone, but shared by every State. “As I always say, the aim of Viksit Bharat can be achieved only through Viksit Kerala,” he said, echoing remarks made earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at separate BJP programmes in the State.

He concluded his address with the slogan ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Appreciating the Padma awardees from Kerala, Arlekar said he was grateful to the Union Government for conferring the honours. Recalling former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, he said, “V S Achuthanandan created a legacy not only in the political field but also in the social sphere.”