Kerala cadets find moment of pride on Kartavya Path

KOCHI: Every person who earns the right to wear the uniform of the defence forces finds pride in representing their division at the Republic Day parade. For 174 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets from Kerala, their moment of pride came when they were selected to represent Kerala and the Lakshadweep directorate at the 77th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path in Delhi. Behind this achievement, though, lies a long series of hurdles they overcame, marked by perseverance and discipline.

The selection process, which begins at the college level, progresses through multiple stages including the battalion-level competition (IBC), pre-inter group and group-level competitions, pre-RDC (Republic Day Camp) camps, and final training. Only after successfully navigating these stages do cadets make it to the final selection and the prestigious RDC.

Among the selected cadets, Abhinesh C P (20), a second-year BA Hindi student of Maharaja’s College, has been entrusted with the coveted role of Guard of Honour. His journey reached a defining moment when he was also selected to participate in the Prime Minister’s Rally, making a rare and proud distinction for a young cadet.

Calling the experience unforgettable, Abhinesh says, "Standing as the Guard of Honour and being part of the Prime Minister’s Rally is the proudest moment of my life. It is an honour I will carry with me forever."

The rigorous training continues uninterrupted, regardless of the inclement weather in Delhi, with participants practising for long hours under challenging conditions.