Medical college doctors across Kerala to launch stir on Tuesday to press long-pending demands

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Medical college doctors across the state are set to intensify their ongoing agitation, beginning with a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Tuesday morning. The Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) announced that the protest is aimed at pressing long-pending demands related to pay revision, service conditions, and infrastructure in medical colleges.

The strike, which began on July 1, 2025, will now enter a more aggressive phase. As part of the escalation, outpatient (OP) services will be boycotted on January 27, along with non-emergency surgeries and procedures. The association has also declared an indefinite relay satyagraha alongside the teaching boycott.

From February 2, the OP boycott will continue indefinitely, followed by suspension of non-emergency surgeries from February 9. University examination duties will also be boycotted from February 11. However, essential services such as casualty, labour room, ICU, inpatient care, emergency surgeries, and postmortem examinations will remain unaffected.

In a joint statement, KGMCTA state president Dr Rosnara Begum and general secretary Dr Aravind C S said the government has failed to honour repeated promises. “While arrears of pay revision have been disbursed to other state employees, medical college doctors have been unfairly denied the same. This discrimination must end,” the statement read.