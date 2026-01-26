Sambranikodi ferry service remains suspended, residents in dire straits

KOLLAM: The suspension of the Kavanad-Sambranikodi ferry service for nearly one-and-a-half-years has created a transport crisis for residents of Sambranikodi, Munroe Island, and nearby areas. The service, once a lifeline for hundreds of daily commuters, including students, women, and fishermen, was halted in September 2024 when the water transport department’s boat was taken to Alappuzha dock for repairs. Since then, the vessel has not returned, and the service remains discontinued.

Before its suspension, the ferry operated 12 trips daily from Kavanad to Sambranikodi via Kureepuzha Church. For residents of Sambranikodi, the service was indispensable. With no alternative public transport, they are now forced to rely on private country boats, which pose serious safety risks. Residents recall a tragic incident three years ago when a boat capsized in Sambranikodi, claiming many lives.

With the construction of the Kureepuzha-Kavanad bridge, the demand for a boat reduced from Kureepuzha residents, leading to a drop in passenger numbers and revenue. Officials cited this decline, along with rising fuel costs, as reasons for not resuming the service. However, for Sambranikodi residents, the absence of the ferry meant daily hardship.