Sambranikodi ferry service remains suspended, residents in dire straits

KOLLAM: The suspension of the Kavanad-Sambranikodi ferry service for nearly one-and-a-half-years has created a transport crisis for residents of Sambranikodi, Munroe Island, and nearby areas. The service, once a lifeline for hundreds of daily commuters, including students, women, and fishermen, was halted in September 2024 when the water transport department’s boat was taken to Alappuzha dock for repairs. Since then, the vessel has not returned, and the service remains discontinued.
Before its suspension, the ferry operated 12 trips daily from Kavanad to Sambranikodi via Kureepuzha Church. For residents of Sambranikodi, the service was indispensable. With no alternative public transport, they are now forced to rely on private country boats, which pose serious safety risks. Residents recall a tragic incident three years ago when a boat capsized in Sambranikodi, claiming many lives.
With the construction of the Kureepuzha-Kavanad bridge, the demand for a boat reduced from Kureepuzha residents, leading to a drop in passenger numbers and revenue. Officials cited this decline, along with rising fuel costs, as reasons for not resuming the service. However, for Sambranikodi residents, the absence of the ferry meant daily hardship.
Students travelling to institutions such as Perungalam Government Higher Secondary School, Perumon Engineering College, and Ashtamudi Government Higher Secondary School have been particularly affected. Currently, only one boat service operates in the region, and it frequently breaks down.
Criticising the water transport department’s inaction, P J Shinekumar, president of the Water Transport Passengers’ Association, said, “The ferry was not just a convenience; it was a necessity for hundreds of people. Women, students, and fishermen depended on it every single day,” he said.
Shinekumar said extending the service beyond Sambranikodi to Perungalam via Koyivila, Ashtamudi, and Perumon could revive passenger numbers and revenue. “If the route is extended to Perungalam, revenue will increase fourfold. More importantly, it will provide safe travel for residents of Munroe Island and Perungalam, who currently risk their lives on private cargo boats,” he said. He urged authorities to act swiftly, saying the issue was not just about revenue, but about public safety and accessibility.