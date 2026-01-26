Why private hospitals lead way in organ transplantations in Kerala

KOCHI: In 2021, the family of a 39-year-old man from Kannur was left in shock on learning that his kidneys had failed. Darkness fell upon their lives, and they had no idea what to do next. Treatment was initiated immediately, and he was put on dialysis.

However, they were unable to find a donor among his blood relatives or close family members. After four long years, they finally found an altruistic donor. Subsequently, the authorisation committee granted permission for the transplant, which was carried out at a private hospital in the state.

Over and above the financial assistance provided from the central and state governments, the family spent around Rs 10 lakh on the procedure.

“The transplant, conducted last June, was a success. It has been more than six months now, and his condition is reviewed every two weeks. We made enquiries at government hospitals, but the waiting period was too long. That forced us to opt for a private hospital.

During our search, one hospital management told us the transplant would cost around Rs 15 lakh. There are no standard fees for organ transplantation,” his bystander during the recent follow-up said, adding that government hospitals prefer blood relatives or friends as donors.

This is not an isolated case. For an ordinary citizen in need of an organ transplant, survival often depends not on public healthcare, but on the ability to afford an expensive private hospital. The statistics provided by Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation (K-SOTTO), the nodal agency for transplantation, paint a stark picture.