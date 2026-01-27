Opposition launches indefinite satyagraha in Kerala Assembly over Sabarimala Gold Case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stepping up pressure on the Left government over the Sabarimala gold issue, the opposition UDF on Tuesday launched an indefinite satyagraha in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, demanding the resignation of Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan.

Congress MLA CR Mahesh and Muslim League legislator Najeeb Kanthapuram began the dharna at the entrance to the assembly hall. The opposition has been demanding the minister’s resignation in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

After launching the protest on Tuesday morning, the opposition announced that it would continue to cooperate with the proceedings of the House. The dharna forms part of the ongoing protest by the opposition, which alleges interference from the Chief Minister’s office in the work of the Special Investigation Team probing the Sabarimala case.