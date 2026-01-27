Sabarimala gold theft: Handwriting test to verify Padmakumar’s role in correcting minutes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ongoing investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft, documents related to the alleged conversion of gold into copper will undergo scientific examination. The investigation team has decided to conduct a handwriting analysis to determine whether the minutes were altered by former Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar. Handwriting samples from Padmakumar have already been collected for this purpose.
The move forms part of the process leading up to the filing of the charge sheet in the case. However, sources indicate that the submission of the charge sheet is likely to face further delays.
To file a charge sheet against officials, the prosecution must first obtain prior sanction from both the government and the Devaswom Board. Investigators can seek this approval only after completing the probe. Obtaining the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and the prosecution sanction is expected to take several more days, contributing to the delay.
As a result, several accused individuals, including Murari Babu, are likely to be released on statutory bail. The opposition has already alleged that such releases could lead to the destruction of evidence.