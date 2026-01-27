Sabarimala gold theft: Handwriting test to verify Padmakumar’s role in correcting minutes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ongoing investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft, documents related to the alleged conversion of gold into copper will undergo scientific examination. The investigation team has decided to conduct a handwriting analysis to determine whether the minutes were altered by former Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar. Handwriting samples from Padmakumar have already been collected for this purpose.

The move forms part of the process leading up to the filing of the charge sheet in the case. However, sources indicate that the submission of the charge sheet is likely to face further delays.