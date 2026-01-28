A ‘house’ of harmony: Sathram remains first court for Anchunad Vellalar community

IDUKKI: At a time when police stations and courts often struggle to resolve disputes swiftly, a centuries-old community institution in the remote hill villages of Kanthalloor continues to stand as a living example of collective governance and harmony. The ‘sathram’ system of the Anchunad Vellalar community is not just a meeting hall, rather the backbone of community life, justice, and development.

Anchunad comprises five villages -- Kanthalloor, Keezhanthur, Karayur, Marayur, and Kottakudi (now part of Tamil Nadu). At the entrance to each village stands a sathram, a community hall where elected representatives gather every evening to listen, deliberate, and decide on issues affecting the people.

Speaking to TNIE, T S Gunasekharan, a senior member of the community, recalled the humble beginnings of the institution. “The original sathram was a simple structure made of bamboo poles and grass thatch. It was later replaced with a mud house and sheet roofing. In 2004, understanding the importance of the sathram to our collective wellbeing, residents pooled money and renovated it into a concrete structure. Each sathram is built and maintained entirely by the people,” he said.

From family disputes and boundary conflicts to infrastructure concerns, living conditions, wedding-related matters, and fund collection to support ailing members, almost every issue affecting daily life becomes a topic of discussion at the sathram. Meetings are held every day from 6 pm to 8 pm, making it a rare example of sustained grassroots participation.