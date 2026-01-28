A ‘house’ of harmony: Sathram remains first court for Anchunad Vellalar community

IDUKKI: At a time when police stations and courts often struggle to resolve disputes swiftly, a centuries-old community institution in the remote hill villages of Kanthalloor continues to stand as a living example of collective governance and harmony. The ‘sathram’ system of the Anchunad Vellalar community is not just a meeting hall, rather the backbone of community life, justice, and development.
Anchunad comprises five villages -- Kanthalloor, Keezhanthur, Karayur, Marayur, and Kottakudi (now part of Tamil Nadu). At the entrance to each village stands a sathram, a community hall where elected representatives gather every evening to listen, deliberate, and decide on issues affecting the people.
Speaking to TNIE, T S Gunasekharan, a senior member of the community, recalled the humble beginnings of the institution. “The original sathram was a simple structure made of bamboo poles and grass thatch. It was later replaced with a mud house and sheet roofing. In 2004, understanding the importance of the sathram to our collective wellbeing, residents pooled money and renovated it into a concrete structure. Each sathram is built and maintained entirely by the people,” he said.
From family disputes and boundary conflicts to infrastructure concerns, living conditions, wedding-related matters, and fund collection to support ailing members, almost every issue affecting daily life becomes a topic of discussion at the sathram. Meetings are held every day from 6 pm to 8 pm, making it a rare example of sustained grassroots participation.
Sivakumar, a resident of Kanthalloor, said the community places deep trust in the system. “For us, police stations are only a second option. It is very rare for a dispute discussed at the sathram to be taken outside. Most conflicts are settled here through dialogue and mutual understanding,” he said.
Each village has a 10-member committee led by the Mannadiyar (village chief), Manthriyar and Periyadhanam. “Once the committee arrives at a decision, it becomes the accepted course of action for the petitioner and the community,” Sivakumar added.
The sathram has also played a crucial role in addressing collective challenges. “When wild animal conflicts increased in Kanthalloor over the past few years, the decision to erect solar fencing was taken collectively. Civic issues are also discussed and resolved through the community meetings. When a family faces financial hardship, funds are pooled to support them through difficult times,” he said.
Reflecting on social change within the community, a resident said, “Earlier, marrying within the Anchunad Vellalar community was the norm and was strictly followed. But as times changed and younger generations began making their own choices, the community discussed the issue at the sathram and decided to adapt. Only recently have we started permitting inter-community marriages, showing that while we value our traditions, we are also open to change.”