A year on, K-Homes for tourists in Kerala remains non-starter

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the government prepares to present the state budget – its last before the assembly elections – on Thursday, a key initiative announced in the previous edition is yet to see meaningful progress on the ground.

Touted as an innovative tourism and housing convergence initiative, K-Homes was envisioned as a scheme to convert unoccupied houses across Kerala, particularly those owned by NRIs, into certified holiday homes for tourists. The project aimed to create basic tourism infrastructure by maximising the utility of thousands of vacant residential buildings, especially around major destinations.

Rough estimates by the government suggest Kerala has around 10-15 lakh unoccupied or vacant houses. The state government had earmarked `5 crore for the project, and unoccupied houses within a 10-km radius of key tourist centres such as Fort Kochi, Kumarakom, Kovalam and Munnar were identified for phase I.

A tourism official said the scheme is still in the preparatory stage. “We need a comprehensive set of guidelines for launching the scheme. The process is still under way,” the official told TNIE. Officials said domestic tourist footfall is increasing with each passing year, and K-Homes would help add more affordable accommodation units for them.