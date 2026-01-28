All for cinema: Four decades of the Cochin Film Society

Cinema connects people in ways that other art forms often cannot. A film can make strangers laugh in unison, feel a multitude of emotions together, and carry home the same questions. It can be a personal and collective experience at the same time.



In Kerala, where love for cinema runs deep, the Cochin Film Society has shown its ability to connect, educate, and inspire, much like cinema itself. For over four decades, the institution has provided an alternative cinematic experience to its loyal audience, while going beyond the mainstream and encouraging viewers to engage with films as art, take part in discourse, and experience cinema as a community.



The Cochin Film Society was launched in 1984 at the humble premises of the Kerala Kalapeedam, a renowned institution started by the pioneers of Kerala’s artistic landscape, such as M K K Nair, C N Sreekandan Nair and M V Devan.

The society was formally inaugurated by the eminent cinematographer Mankada Ravi Varma, with Sergei Eisenstein’s landmark classic Battleship Potemkin chosen as its inaugural screening. Interestingly, in 2025, during IFFK, the same film was briefly barred from screening)