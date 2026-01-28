Fifth Loka Kerala Sabha from January 29

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth edition of the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS) will be held in the capital from January 29 to 31, bringing together delegates from 125 countries to deliberate on issues concerning Kerala’s global diaspora. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Sabha.

The event will open on January 29 with a public meeting at Nishagandhi auditorium, followed by two days of structured sessions at the R Shankaranarayanan Thampi Hall inside the assembly complex. The CM will launch several initiatives, including the Student Migration Portal, Loka Kerala Sabha Online Services, Pravasi Mission, Airport Help Desk, and Sherpa, a portal developed by Overseas Keralites Investment Holders Ltd. A Norka Police Station will be set up to help expatriates register complaints related to visa or job frauds, human trafficking, and to create awareness on such crimes. This will function alongside the existing NRI Police Cell.

Speaker A N Shamseer noted that many of the projects being rolled out were proposed by expatriates during the Sabha’s previous edition. Of the 28 recommendations selected from the fourth LKS, the state government has implemented 10. The fifth edition will see the participation of 152 members and special invitees.