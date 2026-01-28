Kerala Assembly observes silence on death of Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday observed a brief silence to pay tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar who died in an aircrash in Pune in the morning.

Besides Pawar, five others in the aircraft also died in the crash.

After the question hour ended, Speaker A N Shamseer informed the House about Pawar's death and asked everyone to observe a brief silence.

The crash occurred when the plane carrying NCP leader Pawar (66) and others was landing in Pune's Baramati area, according to officials.