Kerala police to launch AI-powered accident prediction tool this year

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon, Kerala Police will be able to map accident hotspots across the state. In an effort to reduce rising accidents, the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) will launch an AI-powered road accident analytics and prediction suite to predict severity of road accidents and identify accident hotspots.

The work was started by January and the final model is expected to be launched by the end of the year. Sources told TNIE that data from 2018 onward has been collated and the AI models are being trained on that data. Parallel to this process, the SCRB has also initiated measures to ensure the quality of the accident data by personally verifying data from all the police stations in the state.

“Our team is validating data to enhance its quality. That’s a key part of the project,” said a source. The system will be able to predict the severity of accidents as fatal, grievous and minor based on parameters such as time, location, road and weather conditions, traffic density and historical data.