Kerala: State budget 2026-’27 to cross Rs 2 trillion milestone

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala, in 2026-27, will cross a milestone of Rs two trillion budget size. The upcoming state budget will be a future-ready document anticipating a hat-trick for the ruling LDF. Priority will be given to keep the growth momentum in higher education, development and welfare sectors, besides addressing the long-standing demands of government employees, it is learnt.

Being an election year, the budget carries political significance but programmes will not confine to fiscal populism, according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal. “It will be a realistic and practical approach to fuel the development momentum and address the economic challenges,” he says. Not revealing what is in store, the minister indicated that there will be favourable announcements for all sections of people, including social security pensioners and government employees.

In October 2025, ahead of the elections to the local self-governments, the government had raised the social security pension from Rs 1600 to Rs 2000 a month. As the election manifesto had promised Rs 2500, beneficiaries are expecting a further hike in the budget. Government employees, worried over the delay in clearing six installments of DA too look forward to a favourable announcement.