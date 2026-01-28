NIA conducts raids at 20 PFI-linked centres across three Kerala districts

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Wednesday conducted raids at 20 locations linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) across three districts of Kerala—Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad—in connection with a terror-related case.

In Ernakulam alone, NIA teams searched eight centres. Sources said the operation is part of an ongoing probe into the banned outfit’s alleged extremist activities, during which investigators recovered crucial evidence. The searches began around 6 am and concluded by about 10 am.

Although the PFI has been banned, its activities are suspected to be continuing underground. Sources said the NIA is closely monitoring such developments and tracking covert networks operating in the state.

The agency is also probing a wider conspiracy linked to the brutal hand-chopping attack on college professor TJ Joseph. During custodial interrogation, Savad, the first accused in the case, reportedly disclosed details about a PFI network in Kerala and Tamil Nadu that allegedly sheltered him.