NIA conducts raids at 20 PFI-linked centres across three Kerala districts

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Wednesday conducted raids at 20 locations linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI) across three districts of Kerala—Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad—in connection with a terror-related case.
In Ernakulam alone, NIA teams searched eight centres. Sources said the operation is part of an ongoing probe into the banned outfit’s alleged extremist activities, during which investigators recovered crucial evidence. The searches began around 6 am and concluded by about 10 am.
Although the PFI has been banned, its activities are suspected to be continuing underground. Sources said the NIA is closely monitoring such developments and tracking covert networks operating in the state.
The agency is also probing a wider conspiracy linked to the brutal hand-chopping attack on college professor TJ Joseph. During custodial interrogation, Savad, the first accused in the case, reportedly disclosed details about a PFI network in Kerala and Tamil Nadu that allegedly sheltered him.
According to sources, the raids were also aimed at tracing six key PFI activists who have been absconding. Among them is 28-year-old Abdul Vahab from Aluva, for whom the NIA has announced a reward of Rs 7 lakh. Similar rewards have been declared for 35-year-old Abdul Rasheed K from Pattambi and 52-year-old Ayub TA from Edavanakkad.
A reward of Rs 3 lakh has been announced for information leading to the arrest of Muhammad Mansoor, 43, from Pattambi. The agency has also sought public assistance in locating Muhammad Yasar Arafath from Alangad and Moideenkutty P from Valanchery.
Sources said the NIA’s current focus is on dismantling the underground network that provides logistical and financial support to the absconding accused.