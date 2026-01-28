NSS suspects BJP hand in SNDP unity push, pulls the plug

KOTTAYAM: The euphoria was short-lived. The much-hyped NSS-SNDP unity fell apart before it took off with the former unilaterally walking out. The reason: NSS suspects that the BJP is scripting the move through Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Sources close to the NSS leadership say the Padma Vibhushan awarded to Vellappally Natesan, coupled with the SNDP Yogam deputing his son and BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally for unity talks, fuelled suspicions over the real intent of the proposed unity. The NSS leadership then pulled back, with general secretary G Sukumaran Nair ringing up Thushar and bluntly telling him to cancel his proposed visit to Perunna.

Subsequently, Nair convened an emergency meeting of NSS director board on Monday to ratify the withdrawal. “Unity between two major Hindu organisations was the need of the time. But we sensed political agenda behind the proposal, which we don’t want to disclose. Given our concerns over political motives, we cannot risk compromising our declared stance of equidistance with political parties,” Nair said.

Sources said Natesan’s decision to step back from the spotlight and project Thushar as the face of the proposed NSS-SNDP alliance triggered apprehensions about the real intent.

Beyond informing Nair of Thushar’s intended visit to Perunna, the Yogam general secretary made no further communication with NSS on the issue.

Nair said it was inappropriate to send the head of a political party to initiate discussions between two community organisations.

“I told Thushar that his visit could invite political interpretations and asked him to hold it,” he said.