NSS suspects BJP hand in SNDP unity push, pulls the plug

KOTTAYAM: The euphoria was short-lived. The much-hyped NSS-SNDP unity fell apart before it took off with the former unilaterally walking out. The reason: NSS suspects that the BJP is scripting the move through Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.
Sources close to the NSS leadership say the Padma Vibhushan awarded to Vellappally Natesan, coupled with the SNDP Yogam deputing his son and BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally for unity talks, fuelled suspicions over the real intent of the proposed unity. The NSS leadership then pulled back, with general secretary G Sukumaran Nair ringing up Thushar and bluntly telling him to cancel his proposed visit to Perunna.
Subsequently, Nair convened an emergency meeting of NSS director board on Monday to ratify the withdrawal. “Unity between two major Hindu organisations was the need of the time. But we sensed political agenda behind the proposal, which we don’t want to disclose. Given our concerns over political motives, we cannot risk compromising our declared stance of equidistance with political parties,” Nair said.
Sources said Natesan’s decision to step back from the spotlight and project Thushar as the face of the proposed NSS-SNDP alliance triggered apprehensions about the real intent.
Beyond informing Nair of Thushar’s intended visit to Perunna, the Yogam general secretary made no further communication with NSS on the issue.
Nair said it was inappropriate to send the head of a political party to initiate discussions between two community organisations.
“I told Thushar that his visit could invite political interpretations and asked him to hold it,” he said.
Will continue equidistance policy with all parties: NSS
The NSS suspects covert BJP involvement behind the moves of Vellappally and his son, fearing that any unity between the two organisations would politically benefit the saffron party in the current climate, given the duo’s proximity to the BJP.
The apprehension is rooted in precedent: it was Vellappally who led the Hindu unity campaign—“from Nayadi to Namboothiri”—ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, a move that helped the BJP-led NDA push its vote share in Kerala into double digits for the first time, rising from 6.44% in 2009 to 10.81% in 2014. The Hindu unity campaign later led to the formation of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) in 2015, which went on to steadily boost the BJP’s vote share in Kerala.
The NSS, however, stayed away, warning that such a move would trigger communal polarisation—a stance later endorsed by several political parties. The NSS now fears a repeat of that script, suspecting covert BJP backing, particularly after the Padma award conferred on Vellappally and his recent controversial remarks on the Muslim community that have sparked debate.
“There was a perception that the NSS was also opposed to the Muslim community when the organisation considered accepting SNDP’s unity proposal. By pulling out, the NSS seeks to dispel that impression,” the sources said. The NSS leadership said it would continue the equidistance policy with all political parties and maintain cordial relationships with all religions and castes, as well as community organisations, including SNDP.