SIT to analyse handwriting to verify Padmakumar’s role in Sabarimala gold theft

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the investigation into the Sabarimala gold theft, documents related to the alleged certification of gold plates as copper will be subjected to scientific examination.

The investigation team has decided to conduct a handwriting analysis to confirm whether the minutes were forged by former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president A Padmakumar. Handwriting samples of Padmakumar have been collected.

The move is part of the process leading up to the filing of the chargesheet. However, sources indicate there is likely to be further delay in submitting the same.

To file a chargesheet against officials, the prosecution requires sanction. Such approval must be granted by the government as well as the TDB. Investigators can seek sanction only after completing the probe. Obtaining the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report and prosecution sanction is expected to take several days.

Due to the delay, several accused persons like Murari Babu are likely to be released on statutory bail. The opposition has already alleged the release of the accused could lead to destruction of evidence.