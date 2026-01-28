Sunita’s visit sparks debate on Kerala's Mishkal Mosque gender curbs

KOZHIKODE: A single visit has reopened an old question in Kozhikode. When images of astronaut Sunita Williams walking through the historic Kuttichira Mishkal Mosque went viral, admiration quickly gave way to uncomfortable questions on social media. Why, many asked, are local women and women tourists routinely denied entry into the mosque, while a global icon was welcomed inside?
Williams, who attended the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) as a guest, visited the centuries-old mosque as part of an official heritage walk. Photographs and videos of her visit quickly circulated online, sparking reactions and critical commentary.
Soon after, women travellers, writers, researchers, and heritage enthusiasts began questioning what they described as selective access. Many argued that women should be allowed entry at least for heritage and historical viewing, even if prayer-related restrictions continue.
Young writer Hanna Mether, in a widely shared social media post, said it was painful to see women excluded during heritage walks.
“While religious restrictions on prayer may exist, denying women even the opportunity to view the interiors of such a significant cultural monument is disturbing,” she said.
Recounting a personal experience, Hanna said that during a heritage walk conducted a few months ago with participants from Finland, Italy and Germany, women in the group were denied entry into the mosque.
“A man from the same group was allowed to enter, explore the mosque freely and even record videos, while five women, including myself, were asked to wait outside until he returned,” she said. Responding to the controversy, N Ummer, secretary of the Mishkal Mosque committee, clarified that Sunita Williams’ visit was not a routine exception.
“She came here as a guest of the government. We allow VIPs to visit the mosque, and her visit was part of a heritage walk to understand the history and architecture of the mosque,” Ummer told TNIE.
He added that similar permissions had been granted earlier as well. “In the past, we have allowed a few women archaeologists and historians who showed genuine interest in learning about the architectural marvels of the mosque. We are trying to maintain the sanctity of the mosque and ensure it does not become merely a space for photography,” he said. Meanwhile, Ramsy Ismail, the youngest member of Kozhikode’s traditional Kazi family, opined that broader access could strengthen the mosque’s cultural relevance.
“Women who show serious interest in learning about the mosque should be allowed. Those coming for academic purposes must be permitted irrespective of gender. This will only help in increasing awareness and appreciation of the mosque,” he said.
Explaining the logistical challenges, Palli Hassan, joint secretary of the mosque committee, said restrictions were also linked to management concerns.
“We don’t have watchmen or staff to monitor visitors inside the mosque. Even men who come here for prayers are not allowed to climb the first and second floors without a valid reason or just for photography,” he said.
“We are not against allowing women to enter. Our priority is to ensure that the sanctity of the place is not compromised,” Hassan added.
During my PhD fieldwork at the Mishqal Mosque in April 2025, I was told I could not enter the mosque because I am a woman. As a Muslim woman researcher studying religion and gender, this exclusion was deeply painful—especially when I later saw images of Sunita Williams inside the same mosque. It raises a fundamental question about why women, even from within the community, are denied space to study and represent their own lived realities
- Hafeesha Hasheef