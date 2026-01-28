Sunita’s visit sparks debate on Kerala's Mishkal Mosque gender curbs

KOZHIKODE: A single visit has reopened an old question in Kozhikode. When images of astronaut Sunita Williams walking through the historic Kuttichira Mishkal Mosque went viral, admiration quickly gave way to uncomfortable questions on social media. Why, many asked, are local women and women tourists routinely denied entry into the mosque, while a global icon was welcomed inside?

Williams, who attended the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) as a guest, visited the centuries-old mosque as part of an official heritage walk. Photographs and videos of her visit quickly circulated online, sparking reactions and critical commentary.

Soon after, women travellers, writers, researchers, and heritage enthusiasts began questioning what they described as selective access. Many argued that women should be allowed entry at least for heritage and historical viewing, even if prayer-related restrictions continue.

Young writer Hanna Mether, in a widely shared social media post, said it was painful to see women excluded during heritage walks.

“While religious restrictions on prayer may exist, denying women even the opportunity to view the interiors of such a significant cultural monument is disturbing,” she said.