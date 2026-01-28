‘Thasrak’, a font that draws its essence from Khasakkinte Itihasam

KOZHIKODE: More than five decades after ‘Khasakkinte Itihasam’ altered the course of Malayalam literature, the spirit of Khasak has found new life with the support of modern technology. On the sands of Kozhikode Beach, where words and ideas have been converging at the Kerala Literature Festival, marketing content tool Burfy app unveiled ‘Thasrak’, a Malayalam font inspired by O V Vijayan’s timeless universe.

Drawing inspiration from Thasrak, the Palakkad village that forms the backdrop of Khasakkinte Itihasam, the font seeks to translate the novel’s earthy cadence and philosophical depth into a contemporary typographic form.

The launch was jointly inaugurated by calligraphy artist Narayanan Bhattathiri, brand communication expert Favour Francis and writer and screenwriter Jamal Kochangadi, in the presence of writers, designers, students and cultural practitioners.

Designed for the digital-first generation, Thasrak aims to empower writers and social media creators to express ideas with visual grace while retaining linguistic authenticity. The font balances aesthetic elegance with readability, making it suitable for visually compelling posters as well as long-form Malayalam content, a rare combination in digital typography.