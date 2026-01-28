‘Thasrak’, a font that draws its essence from Khasakkinte Itihasam

KOZHIKODE: More than five decades after ‘Khasakkinte Itihasam’ altered the course of Malayalam literature, the spirit of Khasak has found new life with the support of modern technology. On the sands of Kozhikode Beach, where words and ideas have been converging at the Kerala Literature Festival, marketing content tool Burfy app unveiled ‘Thasrak’, a Malayalam font inspired by O V Vijayan’s timeless universe.
Drawing inspiration from Thasrak, the Palakkad village that forms the backdrop of Khasakkinte Itihasam, the font seeks to translate the novel’s earthy cadence and philosophical depth into a contemporary typographic form.
The launch was jointly inaugurated by calligraphy artist Narayanan Bhattathiri, brand communication expert Favour Francis and writer and screenwriter Jamal Kochangadi, in the presence of writers, designers, students and cultural practitioners.
Designed for the digital-first generation, Thasrak aims to empower writers and social media creators to express ideas with visual grace while retaining linguistic authenticity. The font balances aesthetic elegance with readability, making it suitable for visually compelling posters as well as long-form Malayalam content, a rare combination in digital typography.
“Typography is not just about letters, it is about the rhythm of language,” said Narayanan. “Thasrak carries a tactile, lived-in quality that echoes the spirit of Vijayan’s world, while still speaking fluently to today’s screens.”
Burfy has also positioned the font as a tool for learning and creativity among school and college students. Its features are crafted to help students showcase ideas visually, develop creative skills and adapt to the evolving demands of the digital ecosystem, without losing touch with the language’s roots.
Imthiyas Peruvan, the Malappuram-based founder of the app, said the launch marks a step towards a broader typographic movement. “O V Vijayan’s work reshaped Malayalam literature by daring to be different. A font inspired by Khasak is a reminder that innovation in language must remain fearless even in the digital age,” he said.
“Thasrak reflects our belief that Malayalam typography can be concept-driven and contemporary without sacrificing soul,” he said. “Our goal is to spark a new revolution in how Malayalam is written, read and shared online.” Francis emphasised the relevance of such initiatives in today’s content-saturated world. “Fonts are cultural carriers,” he said, adding, “When thoughtfully designed, they become storytellers. Thasrak does exactly that.”