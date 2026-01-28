Through the shadowy lanes of Kerala’s exotic pet business

KOCHI: At first glance, it may appear a harmless fascination -- a rare bird perched in a private aviary, a turtle plodding its way silently inside a glass tank, a snake curled up within a temperature-controlled enclosure.

But behind Kerala’s growing appetite for exotic pets lies a shadowy, well-organised network of smugglers, middlemen and discreet buyers, operating across borders and thriving in legal grey zones.

An investigation by TNIE reveals that species such as the magnificent bird-of-paradise, king bird-of-paradise, maleo, Visayan hornbill, and hyacinth macaw are among the most sought-after birds in the state’s underground pet market. Demand is equally high for non-avian species such as red-eared slider turtles, Chinese pond turtles, and ball pythons, and exotic lizards, with prices ranging from a few lakhs to staggering sums.

Smuggling routes & airport busts

Most of these exotic species are smuggled to Kerala primarily through Thailand and Malaysia, concealed inside passenger baggage and routed via international airports. Kochi has emerged as a key interception point.

Customs officials confirmed that in 2024, at least 14 exotic birds were seized, while 2025 witnessed two major smuggling attempts, including one involving a bird valued at nearly `1 crore in the illegal pet market.

A senior officer explained how live consignments are identified. “An unusual orange colour on the baggage scanner usually indicates the presence of live species or organic material,” the officer said.

Heightened vigilance at Kochi airport has forced several rackets to temporarily avoid the chief route.

However, officials admit this has only diverted the trade, not dismantled it.