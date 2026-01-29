55 per cent of Kerala’s primary agri credit societies posted losses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over half of the primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) in the state were in the red in 2025. Loss-making institutions, 929 of them, constituted 55% of the total 1,687 societies, and combined losses stood at Rs 8,464.60 crore, the Economic Review 2025 tabled in the assembly on Wednesday showed.

Compared with 2024, the number of institutions operating at a loss and combined losses saw a steep increase. In 2024, 805 societies, 48% of the total 1,662, were loss-making and the combined loss was Rs 6,998.19 crore. The number of profit-making societies also declined -- from 796 in 2024 to 707 in 2025. The combined profit amount dipped from Rs 1,045.52 crore to Rs 955.32 crore over the period.

Interestingly, deposits in PACS saw a moderate increase in 2025, inching up to Rs 1.68 lakh crore from the previous year’s Rs 1.65 lakh crore. The total loan amount rose to Rs 1.14 lakh crore from Rs 1.13 lakh crore in 2024. Outstanding loans in 2025 and 2024 were Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.08 lakh crore, and loan overdues Rs 22,569 crore and Rs 23,230 crore respectively.